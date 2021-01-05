expand
Ad Spot

January 5, 2021

Rocky Howard Jr. and Zacchaeus Tyler

Vicksburg men face felony drug charges

By Staff Reports

Published 6:25 pm Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Two Vicksburg men are facing felony drug charges after their recent arrests.

Zacchaeus Tyler, 33, of Vicksburg, was arrested Saturday at the Smoke Break, 1215 Cherry St., on a warrant for sale of methamphetamine.

At the time of his arrest, Tyler was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. He has been charged with one count of sale of methamphetamine and one count of possession of methamphetamine.

During his initial court appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court Monday, Judge Angela Carpenter set Tyler’s bond at $80,000 and bound his case over to the grand jury.

Rocky Howard Jr., 22, of Vicksburg, was arrested early Monday during a traffic stop on Warrenton Road.

During the stop, Howard was found to have methamphetamine in his possession. He has been charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine.

During his initial court appearance Monday, Carpenter set Howard’s bond at $30,000 and bound his case over to the grand jury.

More News

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith wins Heisman Trophy

Alderman Mayfield, wife improving after bout with COVID-19

Vicksburg man charged in connection to December home burglary

Vicksburg men face felony drug charges

Local

Alderman Mayfield, wife improving after bout with COVID-19

Crime

Vicksburg man charged in connection to December home burglary

Crime

Vicksburg men face felony drug charges

Crime

Suspect arrested for aggravated kidnapping of Tallulah child

Crime

Vicksburg man faces felony domestic violence, auto theft charges

Local

Legislators move closer to formally adopting new state flag

Business

Executive Director: Miss Mississippi events moving forward

Downtown Vicksburg

City accepts property for another downtown dog park

Local

VJHS’ Mitchell credits teaching with giving his life purpose

Local

Rising river, debris brings new challenges to search for missing hunters

Crime

Vicksburg native, charged in neighbor’s death, is out of jail

Local

Video: Jackson Police vow more arrests in interstate drag racing

Business

International Paper awards $70,000 in grants to community organizations

Business

‘Captain Jack’ Curtis, entrepreneur, wrestler, dies at 85

Local

Humane Society asks for public’s help in finding dogs’ owners

Local

Holland, Jackson reappointed to Board of Supervisor leadership positions

Local

Authorities issue alert for missing Tallulah girl

Local

Visibility, river conditions improve as search for hunters continues

Business

Local gyms ready for post-New Year’s fitness push

Crime

Local law enforcement agencies faced 14 homicides in 2020

Local

Year in Review: COVID-19 outbreak shaped 2020

Local

Year in Review: Vital backwater pumps project gets EPA’s blessing

Local

Year in Review: Heavy rains cause flooding and significant damage

Local

Year in Review: Vital MCITy project moves ahead