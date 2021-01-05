Vicksburg men face felony drug charges

Two Vicksburg men are facing felony drug charges after their recent arrests.

Zacchaeus Tyler, 33, of Vicksburg, was arrested Saturday at the Smoke Break, 1215 Cherry St., on a warrant for sale of methamphetamine.

At the time of his arrest, Tyler was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. He has been charged with one count of sale of methamphetamine and one count of possession of methamphetamine.

During his initial court appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court Monday, Judge Angela Carpenter set Tyler’s bond at $80,000 and bound his case over to the grand jury.

Rocky Howard Jr., 22, of Vicksburg, was arrested early Monday during a traffic stop on Warrenton Road.

During the stop, Howard was found to have methamphetamine in his possession. He has been charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine.

During his initial court appearance Monday, Carpenter set Howard’s bond at $30,000 and bound his case over to the grand jury.