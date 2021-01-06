expand
January 7, 2021

Caroline Ratliff Mendrop

By Staff Reports

Published 2:48 pm Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Caroline Ratliff Mendrop passed away on Dec. 31, 2020, at the age of 88.

Born May 8, 1932, in Vicksburg, Caroline was the daughter of Anne Coody Ratliff and Sylvanus J. Ratliff. She graduated from Culkin Academy in 1950. She obtained her B.S. degree and master’s degree in Education from Mississippi College. She married Othel William Mendrop on June 29, 1951.

She taught school at Jett Elementary School and was Title I Reading Coordinator for the Warren County School District. She retired in 1994 after 33 years of teaching and working in the education field.

She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Vicksburg, serving as Sunday School teacher, choir member and on the executive committee.

She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, a professional education society.

A kind, compassionate, Christian, she was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. She loved reading.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Othel William Mendrop; her brother, Van Ratliff; and her sisters, Mary Anne Ratliff and Jean Dawson.

She is survived by her children, Bill Mendrop (Debbie)of Sugar Land, Texas, Chuck Mendrop (Rita) of Vicksburg, Carol Watkins (Gordon), of Vicksburg, and Blake Mendrop (Lynne) of Canton; seven grandchildren, Lindsey Mendrop Brewer (Brian), Laos, Alyson Mendrop Sandlin (Taylor), Sugar Land, Texas, Melanie Mendrop Dornbusch (Jake), Vicksburg, Will Mendrop (Cassie), Madison, Lauryn Mendrop Barnes (Peyton) Flora, Ashlyn Mendrop, Canton and Kirk Watkins, Poplarville; and seven great-grandchildren, Carter Brewer, Kate Brewer, Sophie Sandlin, John Curtis Sandlin, Caroline Dornbusch, Jack Dornbusch and Cooper Mendrop.

A family graveside service under the direction of Glenwood Funeral home will be held Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Porter’s Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery. Dr. Taylor Sandlin, Sugar Land Baptist Church, Sugar Land, Texas will officiate.

The family wishes to thank Gwen Moore, Linda Bell, Omega Beasley and Trina Smith for the care they provided her over the past three years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to First Baptist Church Vicksburg Building Fund, P.O. Box 390, Vicksburg, MS 39181; Underground Coffee International, 3200 Alta View, Fort Worth, TX 76111 (www.undergroundcoffee.org), or River City Rescue Mission, Vicksburg, MS.

