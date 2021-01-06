Eddie Miller Jr., a former Vicksburg resident, passed on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Arlington, Texas following a brief illness. He was 59.

Funeral services will be graveside at the Cary Community Cemetery in Cary on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Douglas Lacey officiating.

Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. with strict social guidelines enforced and facial coverings required while inside the building.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Eunice Brown Miller Sr.; and his son, Deatrick Mason.

He is survived by his son, Brandon Miller of Fort Worth, Texas; his daughters, Demetria Mason and Latissa Mason, both of Florida; his brothers, James Miller of Arlington, Texas, Walter Miller of Wylie, Texas, George Brown and Vonnie Miller both of Vicksburg; sisters, LaTannia Miller, Darlene Sanders, Eunice Miller and LaShanda Miller, all of Vicksburg; and two grandchildren.