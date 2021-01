JACKSON — Services for Kyrenia Bailey, 39, will be Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. at New Bethel M.B. Church in Mayersville. Pastor O.H. Hall will be officiating. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

Public viewing will be Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. in the Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at the funeral home.

Ms. Bailey died on Dec. 23, 2020, at Merit Health Central in Jackson.