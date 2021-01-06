New COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Warren County

January is off to a horrific start in Warren County’s battle with the months-long COVID-19 pandemic.

Not only has Warren County seen a record 254 new cases in just the first six days of the month, but Wednesday’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health also confirmed 83 new cases — the second-highest one-day total thus far.

In the first six days of December, which proved to be the worst month overall, the county saw 162 cases. December finished with 956 cases.

After the first few days in January, Warren County is on pace for more than 1,300 cases this month.

In addition to the near-record number of new cases Wednesday, state health officials also reported an additional virus-related death in the county. Since the first case was reported in Warren County on March 29, the county has reported 2,997 cases and 81 virus-related deaths.