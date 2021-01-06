expand
Ad Spot

January 7, 2021

Warren County students named to Jones College honor rolls

By Staff Reports

Published 10:38 am Wednesday, January 6, 2021

ELLISVILLE — Jones College announced Wednesday the 2020 fall semester honor roll scholars.

Full-Time students with 15 hours or more and who maintain the following grade-point averages will make the honor roll: President’s List – 4.0; Dean’s List – 3.99-3.5; and Faculty List -3.49-3.0.

 

Those students from Warren County named to the President’s List include:

  • Alston Lamar Harris
  • Greyson Heath Parman

 

Those students from Warren County named to the Dean’s List include:

  • Madison Brooke Dixon
  • John Robert Jabour
  • Shanitra Jameca Lee

 

Those students from Warren County named to the Faculty List include: 

  • Taylor R Lampkin
  • Sara-Beth McKenzie McKellar
  • Samuel Isaac McMullin
  • Reann Nicole Ponder

More News

Crime reports: Police respond to multiple auto burglaries, thefts

Vicksburg native Carson to officiate in national championship game

Ida Wright

Juanita Johnson

Crime

Crime reports: Police respond to multiple auto burglaries, thefts

Crime

Vicksburg man among state’s 10 most wanted

News

Former Vicksburg resident sees protesters storm the Capitol

Business

River City Rescue Mission to resume services, reopen store Thursday

COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccine available for those over 75 in Mississippi

Crime

Crime reports: Police respond to mischief, burglary

BREAKING NEWS

Protestors storm the U.S. Capitol, lawmakers evacuated

Local

National Weather Service: Warren County ‘could’ see snow late Sunday or Monday

Local

Latorre serves as Legislative Doctor the Day

News

Warren County students named to Jones College honor rolls

COVID-19

New COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Warren County

Local

Alderman Mayfield, wife improving after bout with COVID-19

Crime

Vicksburg man charged in connection to December home burglary

Crime

Vicksburg men face felony drug charges

Crime

Suspect arrested for aggravated kidnapping of Tallulah child

Crime

Vicksburg man faces felony domestic violence, auto theft charges

Local

Legislators move closer to formally adopting new state flag

Business

Executive Director: Miss Mississippi events moving forward

Downtown Vicksburg

City accepts property for another downtown dog park

Local

VJHS’ Mitchell credits teaching with giving his life purpose

Local

Rising river, debris brings new challenges to search for missing hunters

Crime

Vicksburg native, charged in neighbor’s death, is out of jail

Local

Video: Jackson Police vow more arrests in interstate drag racing

Business

International Paper awards $70,000 in grants to community organizations