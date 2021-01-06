Warren County students named to Jones College honor rolls

ELLISVILLE — Jones College announced Wednesday the 2020 fall semester honor roll scholars.

Full-Time students with 15 hours or more and who maintain the following grade-point averages will make the honor roll: President’s List – 4.0; Dean’s List – 3.99-3.5; and Faculty List -3.49-3.0.

Those students from Warren County named to the President’s List include:

Alston Lamar Harris

Greyson Heath Parman

Those students from Warren County named to the Dean’s List include:

Madison Brooke Dixon

John Robert Jabour

Shanitra Jameca Lee

Those students from Warren County named to the Faculty List include:

Taylor R Lampkin

Sara-Beth McKenzie McKellar

Samuel Isaac McMullin

Reann Nicole Ponder