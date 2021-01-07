expand
January 7, 2021

River City Rescue Mission to resume services, reopen store Thursday

By Staff Reports

Published 7:34 am Thursday, January 7, 2021

Officials with the River City Rescue Mission announced late Wednesday that the facility would reopen Thursday after being temporarily closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We are so happy to announce that the Mission will reopen the Thrift Store and meals to the public (carry-out only) will resume as well,” the facility’s staff posted on Facebook. “Food boxes will be limited and available Tues-thru Friday 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. while supplies last. At this time we have no positive COVID-19 cases among our clients or staff.”

The Mission closed on Dec. 29 due to exposure by staff and clients. It marked the second time during the pandemic that the facility had been forced to temporarily close and suspend services due to exposure to the virus.

“Customers will be limited to 20 at a time in the store. Please have a mask and temperatures will be taken before entrance will be allowed,” the staff wrote. “We have missed our friends and family and are grateful to be able to reopen on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at 8 a.m.! God Bless!”

