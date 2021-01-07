expand
January 7, 2021

Vicki Anne Abraham Arnold

By Staff Reports

Published 12:42 pm Thursday, January 7, 2021

Vicki Anne Abraham Arnold, 67, of Jackson, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at home after a long battle with multiple sclerosis.

Born on March 13, 1953, to the late Beatrice “Boots” Abraham and Fred “Shockey” Abraham, Vicki was raised in Vicksburg and graduated in 1971 from H.V. Cooper High School. She then attended the University of Mississippi and graduated in 1975 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education.

After meeting him in junior high, she married her high school sweetheart, Robert Pearson Arnold of Vicksburg, in August of 1975. After she taught school in Batesville for two years, she and Robert moved to Jackson in 1977, where they would reside for the next 43 years. Vicki enjoyed substitute teaching for the Jackson Public School System until she retired after the birth of their daughter, Angela.

Vicki is survived by her husband of 45 years, Robert; their daughter, Angela Arnold Forester of Jackson (Davidson); her sisters-in-law, Beth Pharr of Hernando (Mike) and Tricia Newman of Starkville (Michael); her brother-in-law James Arnold of Vicksburg (Missy); her two granddaughters, Anne Pearson Forester and Rowan Laraine Forester of Jackson; and cousins whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents and her infant son, Pearson.

The Arnold family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Chiquita Moore for her unfailing devotion to and care of Vicki for the last four years and to the members of the Class of Grace Women’s Bible Study at First Baptist Church of Jackson for their incredible love and support.

A graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery in Vicksburg on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. under the direction of Fisher-Riles Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friends of Children’s Hospital at 3900 Lakeland Drive, Suite 205, Flowood, MS 39232.

