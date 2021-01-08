Bovina’s Fortenberry helps students find new ways to solve problems

This article is part of a series by The Vicksburg Post, in partnership with the Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, featuring each of the Educator of the Year nominees.

Students are often told there is only one way to solve a problem. Kellie Fortenberry, a special education teacher at Bovina Elementary, recognizes that each student is different and takes the time to find what works.

“I try my best to save any student from academic embarrassment when a little alternate way of learning would benefit them,” Fortenberry said.

Fortenberry is a finalist for the Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce’s Educator of the Year award.

The Chamber will select and announce one elementary and one secondary teacher of the year at the chamber luncheon on Feb. 17. The winner of each award will receive $1,000 from Ameristar Casino and the runner-up for each award will receive $500 from Mutual Credit Union.

Fortenberry received a degree in special education from the Teach MS Institute by Delta State University in 2006 and has worked in education for 16 years.

“I teach because I love helping students accomplish their ‘I GOT IT’ moments,” Fortenberry writes in her Educator of the Year application.

She enjoys working one-on-one with struggling students and figuring out that student’s particular strategy for learning.

“My main belief when it comes to teaching is that each child learns in their own way. There is no certain rule that claims every child must learn each skill by the way the book teaches,” she said. “I offer my students several ways to learn. Most of my groups that are pulled are very small. This allows for additional one-on-one time when needed for any struggling students.”

