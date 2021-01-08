Junette Francis Tomlin, 77, passed away in Granbury, Texas on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

Junette was born on Jan. 15, 1943, in Galveston, Texas. She graduated from Ursula Academy High School in 1961 and St Mary’s Nursing School in 1963. Junette worked as a registered nurse for 53 years, and many described her as a true angel with healing hands, always quick with a hug and a prayer and full of compassion. Her children will remember her fondly for her endearing Christian faith, her unconditional love, her beautiful smile, the light in her eyes, and her love of animals.

In her last years, she received compassionate care through Arbor House/Bridgewater Memory Care Center. Her son and daughter in law, as well as her dear caregivers, were with her as she passed.

Junette was preceded in death by her cherished spouse, Ed Miller.

She is survived by her sister, Nanette; as well as her four children, Kim Cser (Chris) of Leander, Texas, Eric Tomlin (Paula) of Granbury, Texas, Cheri Lytle (Ron) of Jacksonville, Fla. and Kelly Reeves (Mike) of Independence, Mo.; as well as 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A funeral service is planned for Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Fisher Riles Funeral Home.

Please contact the funeral home directly for more information.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in Junette’s memory to your local humane society, in care of Fisher Riles.