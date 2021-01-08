expand
Ad Spot

January 8, 2021

Luster ‘Red Boy’ Lawrence

By Staff Reports

Published 2:39 pm Friday, January 8, 2021

Mr. Luster “Red Boy” Lawrence departed from this earthly life on Jan. 5, 2021, at Merit Health River Region from a long illness to join the ones that left before him.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Mincer Minor officiating.

Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

More News

Manufacturing of ‘Welcome to Vicksburg’ interstate signs approved

Bovina’s Fortenberry helps students find new ways to solve problems

Luster ‘Red Boy’ Lawrence

Economic leaders announce funding for completing MCITy secured

Local

Manufacturing of ‘Welcome to Vicksburg’ interstate signs approved

Local

Bovina’s Fortenberry helps students find new ways to solve problems

Business

Economic leaders announce funding for completing MCITy secured

BREAKING NEWS

Emergency units responding to single-vehicle accident on I-20 eastound

Local

Pitts has left a legacy, and with her death, left a hole in Vicksburg’s heart

Local

Break with tradition: President Trump won’t attend Biden’s inauguration

Local

Mississippi River to rise briefly and then fall

Local

Vicksburg Fire Department’s boat delivered to city

Faith

The Church of the Holy Trinity observes feast of the Epiphany

Local

St. Francis’ Jackson believes in pairing learning with fun

Crime

Crime reports: Police respond to multiple auto burglaries, thefts

Crime

Vicksburg man among state’s 10 most wanted

News

Former Vicksburg resident sees protesters storm the Capitol

Business

River City Rescue Mission to resume services, reopen store Thursday

COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccine available for those over 75 in Mississippi

Crime

Crime reports: Police respond to mischief, burglary

BREAKING NEWS

Protestors storm the U.S. Capitol, lawmakers evacuated

Local

National Weather Service: Warren County ‘could’ see snow late Sunday or Monday

Local

Latorre serves as Legislative Doctor the Day

News

Warren County students named to Jones College honor rolls

COVID-19

New COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Warren County

Local

Alderman Mayfield, wife improving after bout with COVID-19

Crime

Vicksburg man charged in connection to December home burglary

Crime

Vicksburg men face felony drug charges