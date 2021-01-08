Mr. Luster “Red Boy” Lawrence departed from this earthly life on Jan. 5, 2021, at Merit Health River Region from a long illness to join the ones that left before him.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Mincer Minor officiating.

Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.