January 8, 2021

Manufacturing of ‘Welcome to Vicksburg’ interstate signs approved

By John Surratt

Published 3:51 pm Friday, January 8, 2021

A move Friday by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen clears the way for the creation and installation of “Welcome to Vicksburg” signs along Interstate 20.

The board at its Friday meeting approved a $49,768 contract with Atwood Fence Co. of Kosciusko to make the 10-foot-by-20-foot signs and install them at the westbound Clay Street and eastbound Halls Ferry exits on Interstate 20.

Sam Andrews, Mayor George Flaggs Jr.’s Chief of Staff, said the installation date of the signs will depend on when the signs are completed.

Atwood Fence also handles creating many of the signs seen along interstates in Mississippi.

Andrews said the city has the permit from the Mississippi Department of Transportation to install the signs, “So we’re able to proceed,” Andrews said. “As soon as the signs are ready, we’ll put a plan in place to get the signs installed safely on the interstate.”

He said MDOT officials not only approved permits for the signs but were pleased with the location the city had selected.

In October, the board signed an agreement with MDOT for permits to place the Mississippi Department of Transportation right of way along the interstate.

While Atwood will handle the manufacturing and installation of the sign, city crews will handle much of the remaining parts of the project, which includes installation of flagpoles, lighting and landscaping.

The project is being funded using state tourism bond money.

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government.

