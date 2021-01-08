expand
January 8, 2021

Richard Wayne McGuffee

By Staff Reports

Published 1:48 pm Friday, January 8, 2021

Richard Wayne McGuffee, a lifelong resident of Vicksburg, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Merit Health River Region Medical Center. He was 70.

Wayne was the son of Gladys Westbrook McGuffee and Harry Lee McGuffee Sr.  He retired from the trucking industry and had a passion for the sport of NASCAR.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Marie Johns; two brothers, Harry Lee McGuffee Jr. and Cecil Louis McGuffee; a sister-in-law, Penny McGuffee; a niece, Mandy McGuffee; a nephew, Travis McGuffee.

Survivors include five sisters, Bobbie J. Abraham (Ralph) of Clinton, Carrie L. McGuffee of Byram, Shirley M. Riddle (Billy) of Vicksburg, Wanda S. Wilkerson of Shiner, Texas, Eileen Ring of Clinton; a brother, Albert E. McGuffee (Carolyn) of Terry; one son, Blake Bell and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Fisher-Riles Funeral Home.

