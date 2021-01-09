expand
January 10, 2021

County sets a record for new COVID-19 cases, more deaths reported

By Staff Reports

Published 4:11 pm Saturday, January 9, 2021

The surge of the COVID-19 virus in Warren County continues to surge to new heights, infecting and killing more residents.

Saturday, the Mississippi State Department of Health announced an additional 91 confirmed cases of the virus, once again resetting the record books as the largest one-day total of new cases. The state also reported three new virus-related deaths, bringing the number of residents killed by the virus in the month of January to 10.

Overall, 3,166 cases and 88 deaths have been confirmed during the pandemic that began in March. The first confirmed case was reported in Warren County on March 29, while the first virus-related death was reported on April 6.

Just in the first nine days of January, state health officials have reported 423 cases. That accounts for a daily average this month of 47 cases per day. If the virus continues at this pace, January will become the worst month of the pandemic thus far and could surpass December’s record number (956) by Jan. 20.

