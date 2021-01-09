expand
Ad Spot

January 10, 2021

Dr. Randy Easterling

Easterling named to AMA task force on medicinal marijuana

By Staff Reports

Published 5:49 pm Saturday, January 9, 2021

Vicksburg family practitioner Dr. Randy Easterling has been appointed by the American Medical Association to serve on a task force to study the efficacy, if any, of Medicinal Marijuana.

The task force will study available research and present guidelines for the use of cannabis for medicinal purposes.

Easterling has been in the private practice of family medicine and addiction medication in Vicksburg for the past 33 years. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in chemistry from Mississippi College in 1973 and later obtained his Master’s Degree in counseling psychology from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1977.

He attended the University of Mississippi School of Medicine and received his MD in 1984. After medical school, he completed a residency in Family Medicine at the University of Alabama-College of Community Health Sciences in Tuscaloosa, Ala., where he was chief resident his last year.

In 1987, Easterling became a Diplomate with the American Academy of Family Practice and was named a Fellow with the American Board of Family Practice in 1998.

He earned his certification by the American Board of Addiction Medicine in 2002 and was named a fellow with the American Society of Addiction Medicine in 2019.

He served as president of the Mississippi State Medical Association from 2009-2010 and was appointed by then-Gov. Haley Barbour in 2006 to serve a six-year term on the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure.

He was reappointed by Gov. Phil Bryant to serve an additional six-year term. In November 2011, Bryant appointed him to head his health care transition team and in 2017 he appointed him to serve as vice chairman for the Governor’s Opioid and Heroin Study Taskforce. 

More News

Missy Gators finish busy week by beating Warren Central

Reserves propel Gators to rout of Warren Central

Soccer roundup: St. Al takes two at tournament, WC rolls past Murrah

Easterling named to AMA task force on medicinal marijuana

Local

Easterling named to AMA task force on medicinal marijuana

Local

House planning lightning impeachment of Trump

BREAKING NEWS

County sets a record for new COVID-19 cases, more deaths reported

Business

Toney’s reels in a huge catch of Readers’ Choice Awards

Local

Georgia couple reunited with dogs at Vicksburg’s Humane Society

Local

Weather officials: ‘We can expect accumulation’

Local

Manufacturing of ‘Welcome to Vicksburg’ interstate signs approved

Local

Bovina’s Fortenberry helps students find new ways to solve problems

Business

Economic leaders announce funding for completing MCITy secured

BREAKING NEWS

Emergency units responding to single-vehicle accident on I-20 eastound

Local

Pitts has left a legacy, and with her death, left a hole in Vicksburg’s heart

Local

Break with tradition: President Trump won’t attend Biden’s inauguration

Local

Mississippi River to rise briefly and then fall

Local

Vicksburg Fire Department’s boat delivered to city

Faith

The Church of the Holy Trinity observes feast of the Epiphany

Local

St. Francis’ Jackson believes in pairing learning with fun

Crime

Crime reports: Police respond to multiple auto burglaries, thefts

Crime

Vicksburg man among state’s 10 most wanted

News

Former Vicksburg resident sees protesters storm the Capitol

Business

River City Rescue Mission to resume services, reopen store Thursday

COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccine available for those over 75 in Mississippi

Crime

Crime reports: Police respond to mischief, burglary

BREAKING NEWS

Protestors storm the U.S. Capitol, lawmakers evacuated

Local

National Weather Service: Warren County ‘could’ see snow late Sunday or Monday