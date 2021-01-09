expand
January 10, 2021

St. Aloysius soccer player Cooper Madison scored four goals in a pair of victories Saturday at the Greenville-St. Joseph Tournament.

Soccer roundup: St. Al takes two at tournament, WC rolls past Murrah

By Staff Reports

Published 7:16 pm Saturday, January 9, 2021

St. Aloysius’ boys’ soccer team showed no rust at all after a month off.

Cooper Madison scored four goals total, while John Ellis Montgomery, Reed Bourne, Wyatt Teague and Dillon Chambers had two apiece as the Flashes cruised to two wins Saturday at the Greenville-St. Joseph Soccer Tournament.

Seven players scored in the Flashes’ first game, a 9-1 rout of Riverside.

Teague and Chambers scored two goals apiece, while Madison and Bourne had one. Corbin Burroughs, J.R. McCain and Montgomery each had a goal and an assist. Robert Lee, Sam Hall and Dalton Windham had assists.

In the Flashes’ second game, they beat Delta Streets 4-2 behind three goals from Madison and one from Bourne.

Bourne, Montgomery and Burroughs each had one assist.

It was St. Al’s first game since mid-December. The month off was caused first by a COVID-19 outbreak at the school, and then a scheduled layoff for the Christmas break. The Flashes improved to 5-0 and will next play Monday at 5 p.m., at home against Bayou Academy.

Warren Central 6, Murrah 0
Parker Green scored three goals to lead Warren Central (13-2-1) past Murrah on Saturday afternoon.

Tony King, Munir Shuaibi and Brandon Gilliam also scored goals for the Vikings, while Gilliam and Josh Griffin had assists.

Parker Green

Warren Central will next play Clinton in a key Region 4-6A game Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. at Sports Force Parks.

Girls
Warren Central 8, Murrah 1
Gloria Hall and Adi Love Leist scored two goals apiece, and four other players netted one each, to propel Warren Central (9-6-1) to a girls’ soccer victory over Murrah.

Ashley Bowser, Jordan Polk, Meagan Little and Alana Hearn had one goal apiece for the Lady Vikes, who will play Clinton Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Sports Force Parks in Vicksburg.

