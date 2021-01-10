expand
Ad Spot

January 11, 2021

No school Monday for VWSD, Porter’s Chapel Academy

By Staff Reports

Published 1:39 pm Sunday, January 10, 2021

Students in Warren County are getting a snow day.

The Vicksburg Warren School District announced that all of its schools and offices will be closed on Monday because of an approaching winter storm that is expected to dump as much as 3 to 4 inches of snow on parts of Central Mississippi.

No meals will be delivered Monday, the district also announced. In addition, the closure means all extracurricular activities will be canceled or postponed.

Porter’s Chapel Academy also announced its school and daycare will be closed on Monday.

Officials at Vicksburg Catholic School said early Sunday afternoon that they were waiting to make a decision.

Snow is expected to start falling late Sunday evening and continue through mid-morning Monday. Some areas of Warren County could possibly get higher amounts of snow and conditions could also affect travel. Power outages are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

More News

Photo gallery: Residents get out and enjoy snow’s rare visit

Saints slime Bears in NFC wild card game, turn eye to Tampa

Searchers continue to scour the Mississippi River in search for missing hunters

Warren County schools announce plans ahead of winter storm

Downtown Vicksburg

Photo gallery: Residents get out and enjoy snow’s rare visit

Local

Searchers continue to scour the Mississippi River in search for missing hunters

Local

Warren County schools announce plans ahead of winter storm

Local

No school Monday for VWSD, Porter’s Chapel Academy

BREAKING NEWS

Warren County placed under winter storm warning ahead of expected snow

Local

Easterling named to AMA task force on medicinal marijuana

Local

House planning lightning impeachment of Trump

BREAKING NEWS

County sets a record for new COVID-19 cases, more deaths reported

Business

Toney’s reels in a huge catch of Readers’ Choice Awards

Local

Georgia couple reunited with dogs at Vicksburg’s Humane Society

Local

Weather officials: ‘We can expect accumulation’

Local

Manufacturing of ‘Welcome to Vicksburg’ interstate signs approved

Local

Bovina’s Fortenberry helps students find new ways to solve problems

Business

Economic leaders announce funding for completing MCITy secured

BREAKING NEWS

Emergency units responding to single-vehicle accident on I-20 eastound

Local

Pitts has left a legacy, and with her death, left a hole in Vicksburg’s heart

Local

Break with tradition: President Trump won’t attend Biden’s inauguration

Local

Mississippi River to rise briefly and then fall

Local

Vicksburg Fire Department’s boat delivered to city

Faith

The Church of the Holy Trinity observes feast of the Epiphany

Local

St. Francis’ Jackson believes in pairing learning with fun

Crime

Crime reports: Police respond to multiple auto burglaries, thefts

Crime

Vicksburg man among state’s 10 most wanted

News

Former Vicksburg resident sees protesters storm the Capitol