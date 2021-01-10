expand
Ad Spot

January 11, 2021

Warren County Emergency Management Agency Director John Elfer watches the latest weather briefing Sunday from the National Weather Service. (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post)

Warren County placed under winter storm warning ahead of expected snow

By John Surratt

Published 12:01 pm Sunday, January 10, 2021

The National Weather Service Office in Jackson has issued a winter weather warning with the possibility of snow and some sleet for Warren County and surrounding counties through mid-day Monday.

The snow is the result of a low-pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico meeting the already cold conditions in the area. According to information from the National Weather Service at a Sunday morning briefing for emergency management officials, about 2 inches is expected in the Vicksburg and Warren County area.

The snow is expected to start falling about 9 p.m. Sunday and get heavier between midnight and 5 a.m. Monday and continue through mid-morning Monday. Some areas of Warren County could possibly get higher amounts of snow and conditions could also affect travel. Power outages are possible, according to the Weather Service.

“That means people need to be prepared; it could be slick tomorrow,” Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer said after the briefing.

The Vicksburg Warren School District announced early Sunday afternoon that its schools and offices would be closed Monday, and no meals would be delivered. Porter’s Chapel Academy and Vicksburg Catholic School had not yet made a decision on whether to close for the day.

Entergy customer service representative Shelia McKinnis said the utility has crews ready to handle emergencies.

“We are staying alert as far as the weather is concerned,” she said. “If there are outages we will try to get power restored as soon and as safely as possible.”

Warren County Road Manager Jamie Cain said Sunday the county is prepared to handle road problems.

“We’ve got spreaders on the trucks to spread slag on the bridges and we have sand ready which we spread by hand,” he said. “We have foremen ready and they have contacted their crews and told them they are on standby in case anything happens.”

North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield, who is over the city of Vicksburg’s Public Works Department, said Saturday preparations for the cold weather began Friday.

“We will be prepared with the materials we’ll need like sand and rock and we’ll have our equipment ready,” he said.

Mayfield said the public works crews will get their information about trouble spots from Vicksburg police officers patrolling the city and from emergency management officials.

“We should be able to handle the problems,” he said.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Photo gallery: Residents get out and enjoy snow’s rare visit

Saints slime Bears in NFC wild card game, turn eye to Tampa

Searchers continue to scour the Mississippi River in search for missing hunters

Warren County schools announce plans ahead of winter storm

Downtown Vicksburg

Photo gallery: Residents get out and enjoy snow’s rare visit

Local

Searchers continue to scour the Mississippi River in search for missing hunters

Local

Warren County schools announce plans ahead of winter storm

Local

No school Monday for VWSD, Porter’s Chapel Academy

BREAKING NEWS

Warren County placed under winter storm warning ahead of expected snow

Local

Easterling named to AMA task force on medicinal marijuana

Local

House planning lightning impeachment of Trump

BREAKING NEWS

County sets a record for new COVID-19 cases, more deaths reported

Business

Toney’s reels in a huge catch of Readers’ Choice Awards

Local

Georgia couple reunited with dogs at Vicksburg’s Humane Society

Local

Weather officials: ‘We can expect accumulation’

Local

Manufacturing of ‘Welcome to Vicksburg’ interstate signs approved

Local

Bovina’s Fortenberry helps students find new ways to solve problems

Business

Economic leaders announce funding for completing MCITy secured

BREAKING NEWS

Emergency units responding to single-vehicle accident on I-20 eastound

Local

Pitts has left a legacy, and with her death, left a hole in Vicksburg’s heart

Local

Break with tradition: President Trump won’t attend Biden’s inauguration

Local

Mississippi River to rise briefly and then fall

Local

Vicksburg Fire Department’s boat delivered to city

Faith

The Church of the Holy Trinity observes feast of the Epiphany

Local

St. Francis’ Jackson believes in pairing learning with fun

Crime

Crime reports: Police respond to multiple auto burglaries, thefts

Crime

Vicksburg man among state’s 10 most wanted

News

Former Vicksburg resident sees protesters storm the Capitol