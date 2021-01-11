Martha A. Friley, 74, a lifelong resident of Vicksburg passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Robert Friley III; her parents, William Gordon and Mary Ethel Lewis; her brother, William Howard Lewis; and daughter, Robin.

She is survived by her two sons, Randy (Rennae) and Todd; grandchildren, James Friley (Annette), Jennifer Friley, Jessica McDaniel (Ryan), Nicolas Friley, Zachary Friley (Brittany), Sarah Friley and Robert Isaiah Friley; her great-grandchildren, Noah, Jayson, Lincoln, Mason, TJ, Cassidy and Wyatt; her sister and brother, Louise Roland (Johnny), Brenda Parks (Bryant), Dennis Lewis (Cindy), Tammy Markham (James) and Lisa King (Rex); numerous nieces and nephews; and her best friend of over 50 years, Dianne Wilder.

Honorary pallbearers will be James Friley, Nicolas Friley, Zachary Friley, Robert Friley, Noah Friley and Jayson Friley.