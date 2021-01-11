New developments announced in case of child’s skull found in 2014

Officials are hoping new developments in the case where a child’s body was found in Sharkey County in 2014 might finally lead to the identity of the child and more answers to his death.

Monday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, along with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, released new information on the 7-year-old case including a sketch of what the child might have looked like at the time of his death.

In January 2014, contractors working along a creek in Sharkey County discovered a skull in a drainage canal. No other remains were found, aside from the small child’s skull. Initial analysis suggested the boy was between 5 to 7 years old and may have been deceased for several years.

No missing child reports matched the description of the remains and law enforcement has continued to pursue the investigation by utilizing new technology over the years.

Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s Office teamed up with Othram, a DNA testing company and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to determine if advanced DNA testing might help reveal more about the young boy’s identity.

Recently, preliminary DNA test results from Othram indicated that the young boy was African American and likely has relatives from Sharkey County, or the surrounding areas.

NCMEC additionally coordinated carbon dating through the University of Arizona on the skeletal remains which suggest the young boy was born between 2000-2004 and likely died between 2007-2012.

A facial reconstruction completed by an NCMEC Forensic Artist shows what the child would have looked like while he was alive.

Anyone that has information that might assist in the case is encouraged to contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 601-987-1530 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678/1-800-THE-LOST.