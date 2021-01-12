A graveside service has been scheduled for Ida Lewis Wright for Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Redwood at noon.

Visitation will be at CJ Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, from 5 to 6 p.m.

Ida retired from the Vicksburg Warren School District Transportation Department in May 2020.

She leaves to mourn her transitioning, one daughter, Shanna Wright; her mother, Lela Ragan Lewis; four grandchildren, Patrica Ashmore, Harmony Wright, Janiya Powe and Chance Stewart; three brothers; three sisters; a host of other family members and friends.