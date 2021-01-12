expand
January 12, 2021

Juanita C. Johnson

By Staff Reports

Published 2:48 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

A celebration of life for Mother Juanita C. Johnson has been scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium at 2 p.m.

Mother Johnson will lie in repose at the auditorium from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be at CJ Williams Mortuary Services Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, from 5 to 6 p.m.

Juanita accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and she was a faithful Mother of First Baptist Church.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories her children, Melvin Cooper, Vicksburg, Carol Cooper Green, Vicksburg, Shearl Johnson, Kalamazoo, Mich., Terry Johnson, Jackson, Deward Johnson, Minneapolis, Minn., Patricia (Mckinley) Cox, Vicksburg, Tommy (Amelia) Johnson, Minneapolis, Minn. and Joseph (Felicia) Johnson, Vicksburg; eight sisters; three brothers; 37 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

