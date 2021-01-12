expand
Ad Spot

January 12, 2021

Beads are thrown from a float during the 2017 Mardi Gras Parade in downtown Vicksburg. The 2021 parade has been canceled by organizers due to concerns with the COVID-19 virus. (Courtland Wells/Vicksburg Post)

Mardi Gras parade, annual gumbo cookoff canceled due to COVID concerns

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 12:49 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Mardi Gras events in downtown Vicksburg have become a tradition, but they will not be held in 2021.

Downtown Vicksburg, which organizes the annual downtown Mardi Gras parade, and the Vicksburg Foundations for Historic Preservation, which organizes the annual Carnaval De Mardi Gras and Gumbo Cookoff, have announced that both events have been canceled due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the events had been scheduled for Feb. 13.

“We are so disappointed that because of the pandemic, we have to cancel the 2021 Carnaval De Mardi Gras and Gumbo Cookoff, executive director of the Vicksburg Foundation for Historic Preservation Nancy Bell said. “It is simply not safe, or within the city’s guidelines to hold an event with 2,000 people regardless of the fact that it is held outdoors.”

The Carnaval De Mardi Gras and Gumbo Cookoff draws huge crowds to the block of Crawford Street near the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation and serves as a fundraiser for the Vicksburg Foundation for Historic Preservation. In February 2020, the event raised $16,000.

Bell said she is not sure how they will be able to recoup that amount for the budget.

As for the parade, Main Street Downtown Vicksburg Executive Director Kim Hopkins said the parade, which would have rolled through downtown Vicksburg hours before the gumbo cookoff, was called off because of the crowds the event draws and not being able to host in a way that would meet city and state guidelines.

“There really is no way to have the parade safely,” Hopkins said. “We needed to cancel the parade due to the health and safety of the volunteers, crews and spectators due to COVID. We just did not see where we could have it.”

Hopkins said Downtown Vicksburg Main Street’s board of directors are meeting on Jan. 21, where the staff will present plans for a number of COVID-safe events that will celebrate Mardi Gras and support businesses downtown.

Hopkins said those events will be announced following the board’s meeting.

“We do plan on celebrating Mardi Gras in several different ways. We are planning a number of activities and festivities downtown that will be COVID-safe,” she said.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More News

Vicksburg man, one of state’s 10 most wanted, in custody

Willie Mae Macon

Mardi Gras parade, annual gumbo cookoff canceled due to COVID concerns

Chill in the Hills celebrates lucky 13th anniversary Saturday

Crime

Vicksburg man, one of state’s 10 most wanted, in custody

Downtown Vicksburg

Mardi Gras parade, annual gumbo cookoff canceled due to COVID concerns

COVID-19

Warren County on pace to set horrific COVID-19 records in January

Downtown Vicksburg

Entergy: Save money, stay comfy with simple energy-saving tips

Local

Snow gone, but officials worry about icy roads, bridges

Crime

MBI issues endangered child alert for Brookhaven teenager

Crime

New developments announced in case of child’s skull found in 2014

Local

It’s official: Reeves signs law authorizing Mississippi’s new state flag

Local

Vicksburg District commander: Pumps project will take four years to complete

Downtown Vicksburg

Photo gallery: Residents get out and enjoy snow’s rare visit

Local

Searchers continue to scour the Mississippi River in search for missing hunters

Local

Warren County schools announce plans ahead of winter storm

Local

No school Monday for VWSD, Porter’s Chapel Academy

BREAKING NEWS

Warren County placed under winter storm warning ahead of expected snow

Local

Easterling named to AMA task force on medicinal marijuana

Local

House planning lightning impeachment of Trump

BREAKING NEWS

County sets a record for new COVID-19 cases, more deaths reported

Business

Toney’s reels in a huge catch of Readers’ Choice Awards

Local

Georgia couple reunited with dogs at Vicksburg’s Humane Society

Local

Weather officials: ‘We can expect accumulation’

Local

Manufacturing of ‘Welcome to Vicksburg’ interstate signs approved

Local

Bovina’s Fortenberry helps students find new ways to solve problems

Business

Economic leaders announce funding for completing MCITy secured

BREAKING NEWS

Emergency units responding to single-vehicle accident on I-20 eastound