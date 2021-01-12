expand
Ad Spot

January 12, 2021

Oscar Christopher McNeil

Vicksburg man, one of state’s 10 most wanted, in custody

By John Surratt

Published 2:17 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

A Vicksburg man on the Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s 10 most wanted list is back in jail.

According to Warren County Sheriff’s Office reports, Oscar Christopher McNeil turned himself in at the Warren County Sheriff’s office Tuesday to Sheriff Martin Pace and Deputy Sgt. Jesse Tilley.

McNeil, 34, was wanted by Jefferson County authorities on warrants charging him with armed robbery and aggravated assault that occurred in 2018. The warrants accuse him of robbing a man at knifepoint and then stabbing him in the neck. He fled after the stabbing. McNeil also faces a Warren County charge of sale of cocaine, Pace said.

McNeil was being held without bond in the Warren County Jail awaiting a return to Jefferson County. He will be tried on the cocaine charge after his case in Jefferson County is tried.

According to sheriff’s office reports, a local minister called the sheriff’s office Tuesday night and said he had a young man who was wanted for a crime and wanted to turn himself in.

“Accompanied by a family member and his pastor, he turned himself into me and Sgt. Tilley in the parking lot of the sheriff’s office Tuesday night,” Pace said.

McNeil’s arrest came almost one week after his name and picture were published as part of a Mississippi Department of Public Safety press release on the state’s 10 most wanted fugitives.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Vicksburg man, one of state’s 10 most wanted, in custody

Willie Mae Macon

Mardi Gras parade, annual gumbo cookoff canceled due to COVID concerns

Chill in the Hills celebrates lucky 13th anniversary Saturday

Crime

Vicksburg man, one of state’s 10 most wanted, in custody

Downtown Vicksburg

Mardi Gras parade, annual gumbo cookoff canceled due to COVID concerns

COVID-19

Warren County on pace to set horrific COVID-19 records in January

Downtown Vicksburg

Entergy: Save money, stay comfy with simple energy-saving tips

Local

Snow gone, but officials worry about icy roads, bridges

Crime

MBI issues endangered child alert for Brookhaven teenager

Crime

New developments announced in case of child’s skull found in 2014

Local

It’s official: Reeves signs law authorizing Mississippi’s new state flag

Local

Vicksburg District commander: Pumps project will take four years to complete

Downtown Vicksburg

Photo gallery: Residents get out and enjoy snow’s rare visit

Local

Searchers continue to scour the Mississippi River in search for missing hunters

Local

Warren County schools announce plans ahead of winter storm

Local

No school Monday for VWSD, Porter’s Chapel Academy

BREAKING NEWS

Warren County placed under winter storm warning ahead of expected snow

Local

Easterling named to AMA task force on medicinal marijuana

Local

House planning lightning impeachment of Trump

BREAKING NEWS

County sets a record for new COVID-19 cases, more deaths reported

Business

Toney’s reels in a huge catch of Readers’ Choice Awards

Local

Georgia couple reunited with dogs at Vicksburg’s Humane Society

Local

Weather officials: ‘We can expect accumulation’

Local

Manufacturing of ‘Welcome to Vicksburg’ interstate signs approved

Local

Bovina’s Fortenberry helps students find new ways to solve problems

Business

Economic leaders announce funding for completing MCITy secured

BREAKING NEWS

Emergency units responding to single-vehicle accident on I-20 eastound