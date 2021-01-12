Vicksburg Warren School District reports 21 positive COVID-19 cases

The Vicksburg Warren School District Tuesday released details of recent COVID-19 activity within the schools.

In its weekly report to the Mississippi State Department of Health, the District announced 16 positive COVID-19 cases involving teachers and staff, and another five cases involving students. The District also announced nine teachers or staff had been quarantined due to exposure, while 19 students were quarantined.

The data released was for the school week ending Jan. 8.

School-by-school breakdown:

• Academy of Innovation — Three new positive cases involving teachers/staff and one new positive case involving a student.

• Beechwood Elementary — There new positive cases involving teachers/staff and one new positive case involving a student. One teacher/staff quarantined, with two students quarantined.

• Career and Technical Education Center — One new positive case involving a teachers/staff. One teacher/staff quarantined.

• Dana Road Elementary — Two new positive cases involving teachers/staff and one new positive case involving a student. One teacher/staff and eight students quarantined.

• Redwood Elementary — One new positive case involving teachers/staff.

• Vicksburg High — One new positive case involving teachers/staff.

• Vicksburg Intermediate — Two new positive cases involving teachers/staff.

• Vicksburg Junior — One new positive case involving teachers/staff.

• Warren Central High — Two new positive cases involving teachers/staff and one new positive case involving a student. Three other students have been quarantined.

• Warren Central Intermediate — One new positive case involving a student. Six students have been quarantined.

• Central Support Services — One new positive case involving staff. Six staff members quarantined.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

