Walter Mikeal McDuff, 68, died unexpectedly on Dec. 5, 2020, in Tallulah, La. He was born Aug. 17, 1952, in Vicksburg to AJ McDuff and Ethel Madeline Dove. He was proceeded in death by his mother and father.

Daddy was known by his family and friends as Mike or Bad Boy. He was a certified electrician, welder and mill-wright. He retired from Anderson-Tully in Vicksburg from the maintenance department with 20-plus years of service.

Daddy enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was well known for his crawfish boil cookouts. He loved to give back to his community by always lending a helping hand to those in need and frying turkeys for any occasion. His passion included gardening to harvest his own produce for the year. He looked forward to enjoying the fruits of his labors. Most of all he cherished spending time with his two little dogs, Max and Baby Girl.

Daddy will always be remembered and dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.

Daddy is survived by his children, Troy Jones of Vicksburg, Paulette McDuff (Ben Lewis) of S.C., Mikeal (Wanda) McDuff of S.C., Jerry McDuff of S.C., Berry (Karen) McDuff of S.C.; his grandchildren, Taylor, Carley and Harper Jones of Vicksburg, Thomas “Nick” (Clarissa) Rowell and Brock Usry of S.C., Samantha McDuff of S.C., Julia-Kate and Ella Claire McDuff of S.C., Joseph (Kayla) Nash of Texas, and Michael Tetkoski of S.C., along with three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Albert Parkerson of Vicksburg, A.J. McDuff of Delta, Dale (Kathy) McDuff of Bovina, Billy (Lynn) McDuff of Bovina; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members.

Memorial service will be Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at 7 p.m. at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave., Vicksburg, MS. Visitation for family and friends will be from 5 to 7 p.m. before the memorial service.