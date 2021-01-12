expand
Ad Spot

January 12, 2021

Walter Mikeal McDuff

By Staff Reports

Published 7:40 am Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Walter Mikeal McDuff, 68, died unexpectedly on Dec. 5, 2020, in Tallulah, La. He was born Aug. 17, 1952, in Vicksburg to AJ McDuff and Ethel Madeline Dove. He was proceeded in death by his mother and father.

Daddy was known by his family and friends as Mike or Bad Boy. He was a certified electrician, welder and mill-wright. He retired from Anderson-Tully in Vicksburg from the maintenance department with 20-plus years of service.

Daddy enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was well known for his crawfish boil cookouts. He loved to give back to his community by always lending a helping hand to those in need and frying turkeys for any occasion. His passion included gardening to harvest his own produce for the year. He looked forward to enjoying the fruits of his labors. Most of all he cherished spending time with his two little dogs, Max and Baby Girl.

Daddy will always be remembered and dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.

Daddy is survived by his children, Troy Jones of Vicksburg, Paulette McDuff (Ben Lewis) of S.C., Mikeal (Wanda) McDuff of S.C., Jerry McDuff of S.C., Berry (Karen) McDuff of S.C.; his grandchildren, Taylor, Carley and Harper Jones of Vicksburg, Thomas “Nick” (Clarissa) Rowell and Brock Usry of S.C., Samantha McDuff of S.C., Julia-Kate and Ella Claire McDuff of S.C., Joseph (Kayla) Nash of Texas, and Michael Tetkoski of S.C., along with three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Albert Parkerson of Vicksburg, A.J. McDuff of Delta, Dale (Kathy) McDuff of Bovina, Billy (Lynn) McDuff of Bovina; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members.

Memorial service will be Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at 7 p.m. at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave., Vicksburg, MS. Visitation for family and friends will be from 5 to 7 p.m. before the memorial service.

More News

Vicksburg man, one of state’s 10 most wanted, in custody

Willie Mae Macon

Mardi Gras parade, annual gumbo cookoff canceled due to COVID concerns

Chill in the Hills celebrates lucky 13th anniversary Saturday

Crime

Vicksburg man, one of state’s 10 most wanted, in custody

Downtown Vicksburg

Mardi Gras parade, annual gumbo cookoff canceled due to COVID concerns

COVID-19

Warren County on pace to set horrific COVID-19 records in January

Downtown Vicksburg

Entergy: Save money, stay comfy with simple energy-saving tips

Local

Snow gone, but officials worry about icy roads, bridges

Crime

MBI issues endangered child alert for Brookhaven teenager

Crime

New developments announced in case of child’s skull found in 2014

Local

It’s official: Reeves signs law authorizing Mississippi’s new state flag

Local

Vicksburg District commander: Pumps project will take four years to complete

Downtown Vicksburg

Photo gallery: Residents get out and enjoy snow’s rare visit

Local

Searchers continue to scour the Mississippi River in search for missing hunters

Local

Warren County schools announce plans ahead of winter storm

Local

No school Monday for VWSD, Porter’s Chapel Academy

BREAKING NEWS

Warren County placed under winter storm warning ahead of expected snow

Local

Easterling named to AMA task force on medicinal marijuana

Local

House planning lightning impeachment of Trump

BREAKING NEWS

County sets a record for new COVID-19 cases, more deaths reported

Business

Toney’s reels in a huge catch of Readers’ Choice Awards

Local

Georgia couple reunited with dogs at Vicksburg’s Humane Society

Local

Weather officials: ‘We can expect accumulation’

Local

Manufacturing of ‘Welcome to Vicksburg’ interstate signs approved

Local

Bovina’s Fortenberry helps students find new ways to solve problems

Business

Economic leaders announce funding for completing MCITy secured

BREAKING NEWS

Emergency units responding to single-vehicle accident on I-20 eastound