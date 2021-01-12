expand
Ad Spot

January 12, 2021

Warren County on pace to set horrific COVID-19 records in January

By Tim Reeves

Published 10:06 am Tuesday, January 12, 2021

It has taken January just 12 days to become Warren County’s second-worst month of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the 27 new cases reported Tuesday by the Mississippi State Department of Health, Warren County has now reported 536 cases during the month of January, surpassing July’s total of 521. Up until Tuesday, July had been the second-worst month of the pandemic, with December (956) being the worst when it came to confirmed cases.

At this pace, January will pass December as the worst month as early as Jan. 22. If the trend of more than 44 new cases per day continues, Warren County will reach nearly 1,400 cases by the end of the month.

Tuesday’s report also confirmed another virus-related death in Warren County, pushing the total number of people killed by the virus in January to 13. Over the last eight days, the county has reported at least one death in seven of those days. At this pace, January could surpass August and December as the deadliest month of the pandemic. The county reached 21 confirmed deaths in both August and in December.

Overall, a total of 91 Warren County residents have died as a result of the virus. The first death in Warren County connected to the COVID-19 virus was reported on April 6.

Monday marked 10 months since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Mississippi on March 11. The first case of the virus in Warren County was reported on March 29.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

Vicksburg man, one of state’s 10 most wanted, in custody

Willie Mae Macon

Mardi Gras parade, annual gumbo cookoff canceled due to COVID concerns

Chill in the Hills celebrates lucky 13th anniversary Saturday

Crime

Vicksburg man, one of state’s 10 most wanted, in custody

Downtown Vicksburg

Mardi Gras parade, annual gumbo cookoff canceled due to COVID concerns

COVID-19

Warren County on pace to set horrific COVID-19 records in January

Downtown Vicksburg

Entergy: Save money, stay comfy with simple energy-saving tips

Local

Snow gone, but officials worry about icy roads, bridges

Crime

MBI issues endangered child alert for Brookhaven teenager

Crime

New developments announced in case of child’s skull found in 2014

Local

It’s official: Reeves signs law authorizing Mississippi’s new state flag

Local

Vicksburg District commander: Pumps project will take four years to complete

Downtown Vicksburg

Photo gallery: Residents get out and enjoy snow’s rare visit

Local

Searchers continue to scour the Mississippi River in search for missing hunters

Local

Warren County schools announce plans ahead of winter storm

Local

No school Monday for VWSD, Porter’s Chapel Academy

BREAKING NEWS

Warren County placed under winter storm warning ahead of expected snow

Local

Easterling named to AMA task force on medicinal marijuana

Local

House planning lightning impeachment of Trump

BREAKING NEWS

County sets a record for new COVID-19 cases, more deaths reported

Business

Toney’s reels in a huge catch of Readers’ Choice Awards

Local

Georgia couple reunited with dogs at Vicksburg’s Humane Society

Local

Weather officials: ‘We can expect accumulation’

Local

Manufacturing of ‘Welcome to Vicksburg’ interstate signs approved

Local

Bovina’s Fortenberry helps students find new ways to solve problems

Business

Economic leaders announce funding for completing MCITy secured

BREAKING NEWS

Emergency units responding to single-vehicle accident on I-20 eastound