January 14, 2021

Warren County Fire Coordinator Jerry Briggs walks near the house fire on Shadow Wood Drive on Dec. 21. (Tim Reeves/The Vicksburg Post)

Investigators declare the cause of fatal fire on New Year’s Eve

By Tim Reeves

Published 4:08 pm Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Unattended cooking materials have been declared the cause of a fatal house fire on Shadow Wood Drive on New Year’s Eve.

In a report filed by the State Fire Marshal’s Office, investigators set the home’s kitchen as the source of the fire that killed 78-year-old Lucius Jackson Jr. on Dec. 31.

Jackson was found in a bedroom of the home at 7 Shadow Wood Drive, Warren County Fire Coordinator Jerry Briggs said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Warren County Coroner Ron Regan.

Other residents in the house — a woman and four children — were able to escape the blaze without injuries.

Firefighters were called about 8:47 a.m. Members of the Fisher Ferry, Culkin and LeTourneau Volunteer Fire departments responded. 

Briggs said everyone was asleep in the house when one of the children smelled smoke and woke his mother up. She saw fire in the kitchen and living room area and got the rest of the children out. Family members tried to get Jackson out but were unsuccessful, Briggs said.

