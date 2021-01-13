expand
January 14, 2021

James Horace Meade Jr.

Published 3:19 pm Wednesday, January 13, 2021

James Horace Meade Jr., 88, of Starkville died on Jan. 12, 2021. “Jimmy” was born on Nov. 1, 1938, to the late James Horace and Cleta Howard Meade in Vicksburg.

A graduate of Jett High School, Mississippi State University and the University of Florida, Dr. Meade spent much of his career as an educator and researcher for the University of Arkansas Medical School and Mississippi State University. He was a man of integrity and gentle spirit who enjoyed golfing, fishing, traveling and spending time with his family.

James is survived by his wife Marion Rice Meade; children Tabb Meade (Tena), Nan Morrow (Chris), and Thomas Meade (Linda); eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A service for the family will be conducted on Jan. 15, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Disabled Veterans of America.

You can leave the family a condolence at www.welchfuneralhomes.com.

