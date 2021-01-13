expand
Ad Spot

January 14, 2021

Mississippi Lottery leader: Don’t fall victim to scams

By Staff Reports

Published 6:46 pm Wednesday, January 13, 2021

JACKSON (AP) — The president of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation is warning people not to fall victim to scams.

Tom Shaheen said in a news release Wednesday that fake communications about lottery winnings are common.

“We were informed today of a scam going around where Mississippians have received telephone calls regarding a second chance at winning the Mega Millions jackpot,” Shaheen said. “If you should receive such a call, you should immediately hang up. In addition, if you receive this information by email, text, social media message or any other method of communication, do not respond. This is a scam.”

The news release said that the Mississippi Lottery does not contact winners because the corporation does not know a winner’s identity until that person claims a prize.

For Powerball and other online games, the lottery knows the winning numbers and where the ticket was sold. The winner must keep the ticket and confirm the numbers on it. If nobody comes forward with winning numbers, no one claims the prize.

The news release also said a legitimate lottery never asks winners to pay taxes upfront. All federal and state taxes are paid before the lottery releases money to a winner.

More News

Mississippi Lottery leader: Don’t fall victim to scams

Lawmakers have another chance to address state’s prisons — before it’s too late

No more appointments: State’s vaccine supply fully committed

McConnell open to convicting Trump in impeachment trial

Local

Mississippi Lottery leader: Don’t fall victim to scams

COVID-19

No more appointments: State’s vaccine supply fully committed

Local

McConnell open to convicting Trump in impeachment trial

Local

Legislature again mulling teacher pay increases

Local

AOI’s Adcock brings a bit of levity to her English lessons

BREAKING NEWS

Warren County EMA: Efforts underway to set up COVID-19 vaccine site

Local

Investigators declare the cause of fatal fire on New Year’s Eve

BREAKING NEWS

Trump impeached after Capitol riot; historic second charge

Local

Former grocery just one part of Zollinger’s family history in Vicksburg

Local

Students raise new state flag in front of their school for the first time

COVID-19

As COVID-19 vaccine distribution increases, Warren County sits, waiting

COVID-19

State inmate serving life sentence dies in Vicksburg medical facility

COVID-19

Vaccinations expand to those over 65, with health conditions

Crime

Vicksburg man, one of state’s 10 most wanted, in custody

Downtown Vicksburg

Mardi Gras parade, annual gumbo cookoff canceled due to COVID concerns

COVID-19

Warren County on pace to set horrific COVID-19 records in January

Downtown Vicksburg

Entergy: Save money, stay comfy with simple energy-saving tips

Local

Snow comes, leaves without causing major problems

Crime

MBI issues endangered child alert for Brookhaven teenager

Crime

New developments announced in case of child’s skull found in 2014

Local

It’s official: Reeves signs law authorizing Mississippi’s new state flag

Local

Vicksburg District commander: Pumps project will take four years to complete

Downtown Vicksburg

Photo gallery: Residents get out and enjoy snow’s rare visit

Local

Searchers continue to scour the Mississippi River in search for missing hunters