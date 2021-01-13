expand
Ad Spot

January 13, 2021

Coach Dexter Allen, right, helps a group of students at Vicksburg Intermediate School Monday raise the new Mississippi state flag in front of Vicksburg Intermediate School for the first time. Principal Lakesha Batty, left, was also hand for the historic occasion. The honor guard that helps raise the flag included Kenyin Jackson (3rd grade), Javan Henderson (5th), Diamond Jackson (6th) and Jermaria Wright (6th). (Tim Reeves/The Vicksburg Post)

Students raise new state flag in front of their school for the first time

By Tim Reeves

Published 10:54 am Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Students at Vicksburg Intermediate School made history Wednesday, as they became the first to raise Mississippi’s new state flag in front of one of the Vicksburg Warren School District’s schools.

Schools throughout the District began flying the new state flag, and a new school district flag, Wednesday after Gov. Tate Reeves signed legislation making the new flag official.

The new flag — called the “In God We Trust” flag — was overwhelmingly approved by Mississippi voters in November and was ratified by the Legislature last week. 

A group of four students — Kenyin Jackson (3rd grade), Javan Henderson (5th), Diamond Jackson (6th) and Jermaria Wright (6th) — made up an honor guard that raised the flags at Vicksburg Intermediate School. Coach Dexter Allen helped the students in respectfully handling the flags and making sure they were raised in the proper order. 

“Y’all just made history,” VIS Principal Lakesha Batty told them. “How great is that? Y’all are the first to raise those flags in front of our school.”

Following Reeves’ signing the legislation Monday, the new state flag was raised for the first time Monday afternoon over the state capitol. 

The legislation passed by the Legislature last summer that retired the former state flag, also set guidelines for the new flag. Some of those guidelines required the new flag carry the words “In God We Trust” and must not include any Confderate symbols.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

Former grocery just one part of Zollinger’s family history in Vicksburg

Students raise new state flag in front of their school for the first time

Doyle Wayne Purvis

As COVID-19 vaccine distribution increases, Warren County sits, waiting

Local

Former grocery just one part of Zollinger’s family history in Vicksburg

Local

Students raise new state flag in front of their school for the first time

COVID-19

As COVID-19 vaccine distribution increases, Warren County sits, waiting

COVID-19

State inmate serving life sentence dies in Vicksburg medical facility

COVID-19

Vaccinations expand to those over 65, with health conditions

Crime

Vicksburg man, one of state’s 10 most wanted, in custody

Downtown Vicksburg

Mardi Gras parade, annual gumbo cookoff canceled due to COVID concerns

COVID-19

Warren County on pace to set horrific COVID-19 records in January

Downtown Vicksburg

Entergy: Save money, stay comfy with simple energy-saving tips

Local

Snow comes, leaves without causing major problems

Crime

MBI issues endangered child alert for Brookhaven teenager

Crime

New developments announced in case of child’s skull found in 2014

Local

It’s official: Reeves signs law authorizing Mississippi’s new state flag

Local

Vicksburg District commander: Pumps project will take four years to complete

Downtown Vicksburg

Photo gallery: Residents get out and enjoy snow’s rare visit

Local

Searchers continue to scour the Mississippi River in search for missing hunters

Local

Warren County schools announce plans ahead of winter storm

Local

No school Monday for VWSD, Porter’s Chapel Academy

BREAKING NEWS

Warren County placed under winter storm warning ahead of expected snow

Local

Easterling named to AMA task force on medicinal marijuana

Local

House planning lightning impeachment of Trump

BREAKING NEWS

County sets a record for new COVID-19 cases, more deaths reported

Business

Toney’s reels in a huge catch of Readers’ Choice Awards

Local

Georgia couple reunited with dogs at Vicksburg’s Humane Society