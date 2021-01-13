expand
Grayson Boler killed this doe while hunting in Yazoo County on Jan. 9. Grayson is 7 years old and a first-grade student at Bowmar Elementary.

Trophy Case: Grayson Boler

By Staff Reports

Published 7:55 am Wednesday, January 13, 2021

