January 14, 2021

Warren County Emergency Management Agency Director John Elfer

COVID-19 vaccine shortage derails plans to establish distribution site in county

By Tim Reeves

Published 9:01 am Thursday, January 14, 2021

Wednesday afternoon, local officials announced that a COVID-19 vaccine site could be opened in Warren County as soon as next week.

An hour later, state health officials announced no more vaccination appointments would be allowed, because the state’s doses had already been allocated and appointments would be delayed until at least mid-February.

“Some things drastically changed after we made that announcement Wednesday afternoon,” Warren County Emergency Management Agency Director John Elfer said Thursday. “The state announced that it had significantly altered its vaccine plan.”

The delay in vaccines now pushes the likelihood of Warren County being able to establish a drive-through vaccination site, which would be set at Pemberton Mall, to at least mid-February if not longer.

“I hate to speculate when we may have it up and running, but it could until mid-February before the state has any additional vaccine doses, which would obviously push it back later in the month for us,” Elfer said Thursday.

Elfer said the delay in no way changes the resolve of local leaders to have a site established in Warren County as quickly as possible.

“It remains our intent to establish a vaccination site here,” Elfer said. “Once we have more information, we will make sure to update everyone. In the meantime, we are continuing to urge our residents to stay safe and continue to follow the protective guidelines.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

