Organizers change annual MLK scholarship breakfast to a virtual event

Alpha Phi Alpha’s 32nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Scholarship Breakfast will be a virtual event Monday out of concern over COVID-19.

The breakfast, sponsored by the Omicron Rho Lambda Educational Foundation Inc. and Omicron Rho Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., will be broadcast Monday at 8:30 a.m. over Facebook Live at OPLambda. Dr. John R. Kelly of Gulfport, 19th Southern Region vice president of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., is the featured speaker.

The foundation gives away scholarships and supports a mentoring program for youth between the ages of 12 and 18.

Money from the breakfast helps fund scholarships for graduating high school seniors and book scholarships to graduating seniors from the fraternity’s mentoring program.

Donations may be made through Givelify (OPL Alpha Phi Alpha), PayPal (paypal.me/OPL Alpha Phi Alpha) or CashApp ($OPL Alpha Phi Alpha). Make checks payable to Omicron Rho Lambda.

The breakfast is one of two virtual events planned for Monday to honor Dr.King.

The Vicksburg Branch of the NAACP will stream its 35th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial Birthday Celebration at 4 p.m. on Facebook at Vicksburg, MS-Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and on YouTube at Vicksburg, MS-Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The theme for the program is “Remember, Celebrate, Act: Keep Moving Forward.”

The guest speaker for the program is Linda Sweezer-Rowster, pastor of House of Peace Worship Church, International and a founder of the Dr. King Memorial Day Committee. For more information on the program, call 601-630-5847, 601-801-3566 or 601-218-2571.

