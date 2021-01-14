Space is limited for the upcoming River Kids Free After-School Art Program

For more than 25 years, the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation has offered art programming for children.

From drawing and painting to sculpting clay, young artists have had the opportunity to explore their creative side.

One of the most popular art courses offered by the Foundation each year is the annual River Kids Free After-School Art Program.

“This program is a great opportunity for kids to test out their art interests and talents,” Stacey Mahoney, executive director of the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation, said.

Open to any first through sixth-grade student, River Kids is set to kick off on Jan. 28 at the Southern Cultural Heritage Center, located at 1302 Adams St.

Classes will meet on Thursdays for 13 weeks from 3:45 to 5 p.m. Karen Biedenharn will serve as the instructor.

“Karen has pretty much been involved from the beginning and we feel lucky to have her,” Mahoney said.

While the program is free, Mahoney said, it does require a 13-week commitment from the parents. Reservations are also required and space is limited.

Due to the COVID-19 regulations, orders and guidance from the Center for Disease Control, Mahoney said, the number of students who would normally get to participate has been cut in half, which will allow for social distancing.

Students participating will also have their own supplies to work with.

During the fall semester of the River Kids Free After-School Art Program, the center put in place a number of COVID-19 restrictions that allowed for a safe series of classes.

“We followed protocols, took temperatures and wore masks,” she said. “We had such an awesome group, some of who are returning for the spring semester, and who are eager to learn art.”

This free after-school program is supported in part by funding from the Mississippi Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts. It is also supported by Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation individual and corporate members, the city of Vicksburg and various appropriations.

“We are so thankful for the Mississippi Arts Commission,” Mahoney said and all those who support the program. “We would not be able to offer the free program without their support.”

For more information or to register, call 601-631-2997 or email info@southernculture.org.

