January 14, 2021

Mississippi State Guard DJ Stewart Jr. (3) prepares to make a move during Wednesday’s game against Texas A&M. (Austin Perryman/MSU Athletics)

Texas A&M slips past Mississippi State

By Staff Reports

Published 10:45 am Thursday, January 14, 2021

STARKVILLE (AP) — Emanuel Miller and Andre Gordon each scored five points during Texas A&M’s closing 12-5 run as the Aggies beat Mississippi State 56-55 on Wednesday night.

The Aggies (7-4, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) snapped a two-game skid while Mississippi State (8-5, 3-2) had its two-game win streak end.

Jay Jay Chandler scored 12 points off the bench to lead Texas A&M. Gordon finished with 11 points and Miller had 10 points and eight rebounds.

“Give Texas A&M credit, they really fought and scratched. I thought Jay Jay Chandler was a key guy for them down the stretch, and he made some big shots,” Mississippi State coahc Ben Howland said. “They are a very well-coached, hard playing team. They hung in there with us and took advantage down the stretch. We have to bounce back from this.”

The Bulldogs led 50-44 with 5:14 to play. Miller scored the next five points, Savion Flagg added a dunk, and Gordon added an alley-oop dunk plus a 3-pointer and the Aggies led 56-52 with 1:52 left.

Jalen Johnson split a pair of free throws for Mississippi State to cap the scoring with 57 seconds left.

“We used our intensity on the defensive end,” Chandler said. “We got down there and tried to grab as many rebounds as possible. They outrebounded us in the first half. That was what the conversation centered around during halftime. We knew that we all needed to come together and get down there on the defensive end, and to limit the extra shot. We were shooting shots that everyone knew were going up, which allowed us to crash the boards and get more shots up as well.”

Iverson Molinar, whose 19.2 points per game is third in the SEC, had 16 points to lead the Bulldogs. D.J. Stewart Jr., who averages 18.6 points, added nine points on 3-of-14 shooting.

Texas A&M used a 17-4 run to tie it at 44 with about eight minutes remaining. The Bulldogs entered having won four of their last five against the Aggies.

