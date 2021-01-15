Additional vaccine allocated to Mississippi

JACKSON — The Mississippi State Department of Health announced Friday that additional COVID-19 vaccine doses have been allocated to Mississippi.

The additional allotments will support ongoing vaccination appointments at drive-through sites next week and allow for a modest amount of doses to be shared with community partners. The additional vaccine will be distributed to community partners “in a manner that seeks to address both geographic and racial disparities.”

“We anticipate that we will have additional drive through appointments, in more locations, the week of Jan. 25 based on vaccine forecasted to be available at the end of next week,” the department said in a press release.

MSDH anticipates a steady vaccine supply to support scheduled vaccine appointments at drive-through clinics, and second doses will be available for all persons who have already received the first dose.

The department said the anticipated arrival of significantly more vaccine in February is in addition to the steady, modest supply that we are currently receiving weekly.