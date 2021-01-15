expand
Ad Spot

January 16, 2021

Vicksburg High basketball player Destini Sims made five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 25 points in a 75-48 win over Callaway on Friday.

Basketball roundup: Missy Gators crush Callaway again, while Gators and St. Al have rough nights

By Staff Reports

Published 11:02 pm Friday, January 15, 2021

Nobody’s perfect, but the Vicksburg Missy Gators are at least halfway there.

Destini Sims made five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 25 points, Layla Carter dropped in 20, and the Missy Gators clobbered Callaway 75-48 on Friday night to remain undefeated in MHSAA Region 4-5A at the midway point of the league schedule.

Vicksburg (12-5, 3-0 Region 4-5A) swept the season series from Callaway (0-6, 0-3) and beat the Lady Chargers for the ninth consecutive time. Vicksburg also won for the ninth time in 10 games overall this season.

Janiah Caples added 10 points for the Missy Gators, who led by eight points at halftime and then outscored Callaway 19-8 in the third quarter to take firm control of the game.

Tanasia Jackson led Callaway with 19 points and Jekria Brown scored 14.

Simpson Academy 64, St. Aloysius 20
Ma’Nia Womack scored 16 of her game-high 22 points in the first half to lead Simpson Academy past the St. Aloysius Lady Flashes.

Carson Carter scored 10 points in the first quarter as Simpson jumped out to a 24-3 lead and was never threatened. Carter finished with 16 points, and Maddie Craft scored eight.

Taylor Chewning went 8-for-10 at the free throw line for St. Aloysius and scored a team-high 12 points. Kendyl Rice scored six.

Boys
Callaway 75, Vicksburg 60
Vicksburg nearly upset Callaway 10 days ago in Jackson, but didn’t come nearly as close in the rematch and lost to the Chargers for the 19th time in 20 meetings.

Jaden Williams led Vicksburg (9-6, 1-2 Region 4-5A) with 16 points, and was one of four players in double figures. Keshawn Brown scored 13 points, while Kameron Brown and Sean Hardy had 12 apiece.

Simpson Academy 90, St. Aloysius 41
Jered Smith drained nine 3-pointers and scored 26 of his game-high 29 points in the first half as Simpson Academy sprinted right past St. Aloysius on Friday.

Smith made five of his 3-pointers in the second quarter, when Simpson outscored St. Al 38-12. That gave the Cougars a 63-22 lead at halftime.

Warner Watkins added 17 points for Simpson, and Sawyer Dunn scored 10.

Isiah Thomas led St. Al with 20 points, and Padre Gray had 16. The rest of St. Al’s roster only made one field goal combined.

More News

Victoria Caldwell Thomas

Nathan Watson, III

East family runs home for Chill in the Hills

Photo Gallery: Chill in the Hills 2021

Downtown Vicksburg

East family runs home for Chill in the Hills

Crime

Crime report: Arrest made after traffic stop

Crime

Armed robbery leaves victim with gunshot wound

Crime

Teen sought in shooting incident

Local

Plans for sales tax referendum put on hold

Crime

Suspect in shooting captured on Facebook Live captured

BREAKING NEWS

Additional vaccine allocated to Mississippi

Downtown Vicksburg

Legislation would allow city to create vacant building guidelines in Vicksburg

COVID-19

City to extend mask mandate, COVID-19 orders

Local

RCEC’s Lawson: I love seeing and being the change our youth need

COVID-19

U.S. surgeon general acknowledges Black skepticism of vaccines

BREAKING NEWS

Suspect robs Vicksburg convenience store at gunpoint

Downtown Vicksburg

Space is limited for the upcoming River Kids Free After-School Art Program

Local

Mayfield and Monsour qualify for re-election; Mayfield’s son to challenge Monsour

Local

Sheriff recommends new county jail be a one-story facility

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg men face felony drug charges

Faith

Churches preparing to address Ash Wednesday service during pandemic

Local

Southerland seeks permanent youth court prosecutor

Local

Organizers change annual MLK scholarship breakfast to a virtual event

COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccine shortage derails plans to establish distribution site in county

Business

Unemployment claims jump to 965,000 as virus takes toll

Crime

Mississippi’s most wanted: Multiple suspects in custody after list goes public

Local

Mississippi Lottery leader: Don’t fall victim to scams

COVID-19

No more appointments: State’s vaccine supply fully committed