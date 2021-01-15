Basketball roundup: Missy Gators crush Callaway again, while Gators and St. Al have rough nights

Nobody’s perfect, but the Vicksburg Missy Gators are at least halfway there.

Destini Sims made five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 25 points, Layla Carter dropped in 20, and the Missy Gators clobbered Callaway 75-48 on Friday night to remain undefeated in MHSAA Region 4-5A at the midway point of the league schedule.

Vicksburg (12-5, 3-0 Region 4-5A) swept the season series from Callaway (0-6, 0-3) and beat the Lady Chargers for the ninth consecutive time. Vicksburg also won for the ninth time in 10 games overall this season.

Janiah Caples added 10 points for the Missy Gators, who led by eight points at halftime and then outscored Callaway 19-8 in the third quarter to take firm control of the game.

Tanasia Jackson led Callaway with 19 points and Jekria Brown scored 14.

Simpson Academy 64, St. Aloysius 20

Ma’Nia Womack scored 16 of her game-high 22 points in the first half to lead Simpson Academy past the St. Aloysius Lady Flashes.

Carson Carter scored 10 points in the first quarter as Simpson jumped out to a 24-3 lead and was never threatened. Carter finished with 16 points, and Maddie Craft scored eight.

Taylor Chewning went 8-for-10 at the free throw line for St. Aloysius and scored a team-high 12 points. Kendyl Rice scored six.

Boys

Callaway 75, Vicksburg 60

Vicksburg nearly upset Callaway 10 days ago in Jackson, but didn’t come nearly as close in the rematch and lost to the Chargers for the 19th time in 20 meetings.

Jaden Williams led Vicksburg (9-6, 1-2 Region 4-5A) with 16 points, and was one of four players in double figures. Keshawn Brown scored 13 points, while Kameron Brown and Sean Hardy had 12 apiece.

Simpson Academy 90, St. Aloysius 41

Jered Smith drained nine 3-pointers and scored 26 of his game-high 29 points in the first half as Simpson Academy sprinted right past St. Aloysius on Friday.

Smith made five of his 3-pointers in the second quarter, when Simpson outscored St. Al 38-12. That gave the Cougars a 63-22 lead at halftime.

Warner Watkins added 17 points for Simpson, and Sawyer Dunn scored 10.

Isiah Thomas led St. Al with 20 points, and Padre Gray had 16. The rest of St. Al’s roster only made one field goal combined.