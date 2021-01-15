expand
January 15, 2021

City considers asking Legislature permission to hold sales tax referendum

By John Surratt

Published 1:37 pm Friday, January 15, 2021

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. is going back to the Legislature to seek a local and private, or special bill, calling for a public referendum to levy a 1-cent sales tax increase to fund capital improvements.

“This is consistent with my political philosophy in that I don’t believe in raising revenue myself but if the people want to raise revenue themselves they can,” Flaggs said. “I’ve never voted for a tax increase in my life other than a cigarette tax. I believe if people want to put a tax on themselves as they did for the sports complex, they should.”

According to the resolution, food and beverage sales at restaurants and bars and hotel rooms would be exempt from the tax. State law requires the approval of 60 percent of the voters casting ballots for the referendum to pass.

Flaggs introduced the idea for a 1-cent sales tax to fund capital improvements in 2018. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen in January 2020 approved a resolution seeking a local and private bill for a referendum to levy the tax but the proposal never made it to the House and Senate Local and Private committees.

“This one might not (make it to the committee) but we still have to request it if we want the opportunity (for the referendum),” Flaggs said.

He said 2020 was the first time the resolution was submitted, “And I don’t know the appetite of the Legislature this time, other than the Legislature knows that we need to have some kind of other means to generate revenue in order to make improvements to our city without raising millage.”

When he introduced the 1-cent sales tax in 2018, Flaggs estimated it would raise $3.9 million. He said Friday he has asked the Mississippi Department of Revenue to determine how much revenue the extra 1-cent tax would raise.

He also said he is considering raising $11 million and leveraging it to borrow money for capital improvements citywide. If the Legislature approves the referendum, he said, he will set the election and then present a list of projects for the program.

“What I’m trying to do now is a work in progress; get the people to understand and get them acclimated on that if you want significant capital improvements to this city you won’t be able to afford it through the general fund,” Flaggs said. “We’ve got to improve it (the city); we’ve got to grow because we’re exceeding our capacity.”

North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield said he supports Flaggs’ plan.

“You have a general (fund) budget that allows you to take care of what you need to do on a daily basis,” he said. “It allows you to operate the city without being in debt to do so.”

But once the board looks at projects that are outside the capacity of the general fund budget, that’s when it considers having to borrow money or hold referendums to raise taxes. Mayfield said.

“The one cent will go toward a variety of things we have to deal with in the city,” Mayfield said.

