expand
Ad Spot

January 16, 2021

Mayor George Flaggs Jr.

Plans for sales tax referendum put on hold

By Ernest Bowker

Published 4:41 pm Friday, January 15, 2021

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. is withdrawing his plans to seek a local and private, or special bill, calling for a public referendum to levy a 1-cent sales tax increase to fund capital improvements.

Flaggs said Thursday he planned to have the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approve a resolution to submit the bill during the present session of the Legislature. Friday, however, he said he was pulling the item from the agenda for Tuesday’s board meeting after learning the board was split on the issue with North Ward Aldermen Michael Mayfield supporting the plan and South Ward Aldermen Alex Monsour opposing it.

“You have a general (fund) budget that allows you to take care of what you need to do on a daily basis,” Mayfield said. “It allows you to operate the city without being in debt to do so.”

But once the board looks at projects that are outside the capacity of the general fund budget, that’s when it considers having to borrow money or hold referendums to raise taxes, Mayfield said.

“The one cent will go toward a variety of things we have to deal with in the city,” Mayfield said.

“I think this year has been extremely tough on the taxpayers — COVID 19 and the effects of it — and I don’t think this is the appropriate time to be looking at a tax increase on people,” Monsour said.

Flaggs said the differing opinions of Mayfield and Monsour led him the reconsider moving forward with the proposal, for several reasons.

“Because I believe in a unanimous board and I’ve got a 99 percent voting record with my colleagues, there’s no need to create division on the board,” Flaggs said. “If the board can’t agree the citizens are not going to agree.”

Also, he said, a local and private bill is not going to pass in the Legislature if it doesn’t have the unanimous approval of the board, “So it’s a no-brainer for me.”

Flaggs introduced the idea for a 1-cent sales tax to fund capital improvements in 2018. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen in January 2020 approved a resolution seeking a local and private bill for a referendum to levy the tax but the proposal never made it to the House and Senate Local and Private committees.

The plan proposed for the Tuesday meeting was similar to the 2018 proposal and would have exempted food and beverage sales at restaurants and bars and hotel room rentals.

Under the new proposal, Flaggs said he was considering raising $11 million and leveraging it to borrow money for capital improvements citywide.

“This is consistent with my political philosophy in that I don’t believe in raising revenue myself but if the people want to raise revenue themselves they can,” Flaggs said before withdrawing the proposal.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More News

Victoria Caldwell Thomas

Nathan Watson, III

East family runs home for Chill in the Hills

Photo Gallery: Chill in the Hills 2021

Downtown Vicksburg

East family runs home for Chill in the Hills

Crime

Crime report: Arrest made after traffic stop

Crime

Armed robbery leaves victim with gunshot wound

Crime

Teen sought in shooting incident

Local

Plans for sales tax referendum put on hold

Crime

Suspect in shooting captured on Facebook Live captured

BREAKING NEWS

Additional vaccine allocated to Mississippi

Downtown Vicksburg

Legislation would allow city to create vacant building guidelines in Vicksburg

COVID-19

City to extend mask mandate, COVID-19 orders

Local

RCEC’s Lawson: I love seeing and being the change our youth need

COVID-19

U.S. surgeon general acknowledges Black skepticism of vaccines

BREAKING NEWS

Suspect robs Vicksburg convenience store at gunpoint

Downtown Vicksburg

Space is limited for the upcoming River Kids Free After-School Art Program

Local

Mayfield and Monsour qualify for re-election; Mayfield’s son to challenge Monsour

Local

Sheriff recommends new county jail be a one-story facility

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg men face felony drug charges

Faith

Churches preparing to address Ash Wednesday service during pandemic

Local

Southerland seeks permanent youth court prosecutor

Local

Organizers change annual MLK scholarship breakfast to a virtual event

COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccine shortage derails plans to establish distribution site in county

Business

Unemployment claims jump to 965,000 as virus takes toll

Crime

Mississippi’s most wanted: Multiple suspects in custody after list goes public

Local

Mississippi Lottery leader: Don’t fall victim to scams

COVID-19

No more appointments: State’s vaccine supply fully committed