January 15, 2021

Brandon Curtis

Suspect in shooting captured on Facebook Live captured

By Staff Reports

Published 1:24 pm Friday, January 15, 2021

A Claiborne County man is facing felony charges after his capture following a Tuesday shooting that was reportedly broadcast on Facebook Live.

According to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department, Brandon Curtis was arrested and charged Friday with one count of aggravated domestic violence. During an initial court appearance, his bond was set at $60,000.

Tuesday evening, at approximately 8:12 p.m., the department reported they received several calls in reference to a domestic altercation that “possibly” resulted in a shooting that was captured on Facebook Live.

After gathering more information, deputies were dispatched to a home on Pattison-Tillman Road. Once there, deputies were told that Curtis was upset and “caused bodily injuries to a victim’ and fired several gunshots into a home.

Deputies interviewed a number of witnesses and viewed the Facebook Live footage before taking Curtis into custody.

