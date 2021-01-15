expand
Ad Spot

January 16, 2021

Teen sought in shooting incident

By John Surratt

Published 6:48 pm Friday, January 15, 2021

Vicksburg police are looking for a teenager wanted in connection with a Thursday incident in which shots were fired at a car in the 2100 block of Oak Street.

Kentavious Ford, 17, is accused of shooting at a 2006 Ford Taurus in which an ex-girlfriend was a passenger, hitting it twice in the rear. None of the three occupants were injured.

Ford is being sought on warrants for shooting into an occupied vehicle and attempted aggravated assault.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 800-355-8477 (800-355-TIPS).

In other cases:

• Vicksburg police serving a search warrant at a home on Taylor Street early Friday morning arrested a Vicksburg man on charges of one count of sale of cocaine, possession of cocaine and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Municipal Judge Angela Carpenter set bond for Alonzo Curtis, 39, at $35,000 during an initial appearance in Municipal Court. He was later released on bond, jail records show.

The search warrant was the result of an investigation into illegal drug sales in the Kings community. Cocaine, marijuana, cash and two firearms were confiscated as evidence at the scene.

• A Vicksburg woman is charged with felony malicious mischief after vandalizing a car. Jermerica Moore, 21, is accused of damaging a car parked at the Red Roof Inn, 20 Orme Drive, in August.

She was released on a recognizance bond by Municipal Judge Angela Carpenter.

• Two rifles were reported taken about 3:14 pm. Thursday from a 2020 Ford F-150 parked in the 1800 block of Edna Drive.

• A .22-caliber handgun and a wallet containing $80 were reported taken about 3:37 p.m. Thursday from the glove compartment of a 2015 Ford F-150.

 

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Victoria Caldwell Thomas

Nathan Watson, III

East family runs home for Chill in the Hills

Photo Gallery: Chill in the Hills 2021

Downtown Vicksburg

East family runs home for Chill in the Hills

Crime

Crime report: Arrest made after traffic stop

Crime

Armed robbery leaves victim with gunshot wound

Crime

Teen sought in shooting incident

Local

Plans for sales tax referendum put on hold

Crime

Suspect in shooting captured on Facebook Live captured

BREAKING NEWS

Additional vaccine allocated to Mississippi

Downtown Vicksburg

Legislation would allow city to create vacant building guidelines in Vicksburg

COVID-19

City to extend mask mandate, COVID-19 orders

Local

RCEC’s Lawson: I love seeing and being the change our youth need

COVID-19

U.S. surgeon general acknowledges Black skepticism of vaccines

BREAKING NEWS

Suspect robs Vicksburg convenience store at gunpoint

Downtown Vicksburg

Space is limited for the upcoming River Kids Free After-School Art Program

Local

Mayfield and Monsour qualify for re-election; Mayfield’s son to challenge Monsour

Local

Sheriff recommends new county jail be a one-story facility

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg men face felony drug charges

Faith

Churches preparing to address Ash Wednesday service during pandemic

Local

Southerland seeks permanent youth court prosecutor

Local

Organizers change annual MLK scholarship breakfast to a virtual event

COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccine shortage derails plans to establish distribution site in county

Business

Unemployment claims jump to 965,000 as virus takes toll

Crime

Mississippi’s most wanted: Multiple suspects in custody after list goes public

Local

Mississippi Lottery leader: Don’t fall victim to scams

COVID-19

No more appointments: State’s vaccine supply fully committed