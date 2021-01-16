Armed robbery leaves victim with gunshot wound

At 9:46 p.m. Friday, officers with The Vicksburg Police Department responded to the New Main Apartments, 2727 Alcorn Dr., for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, the New Main Apartments security guard had suffered a gunshot wound to his lower left leg. The shooting allegedly took place after two male subjects wearing masks approached him demanding money. A struggle between them took place, ending with the shooting of the guard. The subjects managed to flee with the guard’s wallet and the keys to his vehicle.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of these suspects is asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 800-355-8477 (800-355-TIPS).