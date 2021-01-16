expand
Ad Spot

January 16, 2021

Floriece Thompson Chambers

By Staff Reports

Published 6:58 pm Saturday, January 16, 2021

Funeral services for Floriece Thompson Chambers will be Friday, Jan. 27, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Center with Father Joseph Ngyuen officiating.

Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday Jan. 26, in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. with strict social guidelines enforced and facial coverings worn while inside the building .

Floriece Chambers passed away Jan. 9, at Select Specialty Hospital following a lengthy illness. She was 78. She worked as a teacher at Grove Street School and as a caterer.  She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by he parents, Samuel and Juanita Garland Thompson; and her daughter, Kyrean Chambers.
She is survived by her three daughters, Kymmeria Chambers and Nikita Chambers-Randle, both of Vicksburg, and Demetra Chambers of Starkville; and her sister, Freddie Thompson of Vicksburg; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

More News

Rebecca Evans Johnson

Floriece Thompson Chambers

Victoria Caldwell Thomas

Downtown Vicksburg

East family runs home for Chill in the Hills

Crime

Crime report: Arrest made after traffic stop

Crime

Armed robbery leaves victim with gunshot wound

Crime

Teen sought in shooting incident

Local

Plans for sales tax referendum put on hold

Crime

Suspect in shooting captured on Facebook Live captured

BREAKING NEWS

Additional vaccine allocated to Mississippi

Downtown Vicksburg

Legislation would allow city to create vacant building guidelines in Vicksburg

COVID-19

City to extend mask mandate, COVID-19 orders

Local

RCEC’s Lawson: I love seeing and being the change our youth need

COVID-19

U.S. surgeon general acknowledges Black skepticism of vaccines

BREAKING NEWS

Suspect robs Vicksburg convenience store at gunpoint

Downtown Vicksburg

Space is limited for the upcoming River Kids Free After-School Art Program

Local

Mayfield and Monsour qualify for re-election; Mayfield’s son to challenge Monsour

Local

Sheriff recommends new county jail be a one-story facility

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg men face felony drug charges

Faith

Churches preparing to address Ash Wednesday service during pandemic

Local

Southerland seeks permanent youth court prosecutor

Local

Organizers change annual MLK scholarship breakfast to a virtual event

COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccine shortage derails plans to establish distribution site in county

Business

Unemployment claims jump to 965,000 as virus takes toll

Crime

Mississippi’s most wanted: Multiple suspects in custody after list goes public

Local

Mississippi Lottery leader: Don’t fall victim to scams

COVID-19

No more appointments: State’s vaccine supply fully committed