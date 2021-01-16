expand
Ad Spot

January 16, 2021

Photo Gallery: Chill in the Hills 2021

By Ernest Bowker

Published 4:38 pm Saturday, January 16, 2021

Approximately 100 people competed in the 13th annual Chill in the Hills 10K run and 5K race walk on Saturday. The race started and ended at Martin’s at Midtown, 1101 Belmont St., and followed a course through downtown Vicksburg.

Ryan Crandall of Madison repeated as the overall 10K champion, while 12-year-old Hendrix Eldridge of Mound, La., won the women’s title. Larry Robinson and Sonja Dufrene were the men’s and women’s champions in the 5K race walk, while siblings Noah and Patty Lewis finished first and second in the 1-mile fun run.

The Chill in the Hills is a fundraiser for Grace Christian Counseling. The organization provides low-cost counseling services for residents of Mississippi and Louisiana.

MORE COVERAGE:
• Complete race results
• East family runs home for Chill in the Hills
• Crandall, Eldridge win big at Chill in the Hills

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More News

Victoria Caldwell Thomas

Nathan Watson, III

East family runs home for Chill in the Hills

Photo Gallery: Chill in the Hills 2021

Downtown Vicksburg

East family runs home for Chill in the Hills

Crime

Crime report: Arrest made after traffic stop

Crime

Armed robbery leaves victim with gunshot wound

Crime

Teen sought in shooting incident

Local

Plans for sales tax referendum put on hold

Crime

Suspect in shooting captured on Facebook Live captured

BREAKING NEWS

Additional vaccine allocated to Mississippi

Downtown Vicksburg

Legislation would allow city to create vacant building guidelines in Vicksburg

COVID-19

City to extend mask mandate, COVID-19 orders

Local

RCEC’s Lawson: I love seeing and being the change our youth need

COVID-19

U.S. surgeon general acknowledges Black skepticism of vaccines

BREAKING NEWS

Suspect robs Vicksburg convenience store at gunpoint

Downtown Vicksburg

Space is limited for the upcoming River Kids Free After-School Art Program

Local

Mayfield and Monsour qualify for re-election; Mayfield’s son to challenge Monsour

Local

Sheriff recommends new county jail be a one-story facility

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg men face felony drug charges

Faith

Churches preparing to address Ash Wednesday service during pandemic

Local

Southerland seeks permanent youth court prosecutor

Local

Organizers change annual MLK scholarship breakfast to a virtual event

COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccine shortage derails plans to establish distribution site in county

Business

Unemployment claims jump to 965,000 as virus takes toll

Crime

Mississippi’s most wanted: Multiple suspects in custody after list goes public

Local

Mississippi Lottery leader: Don’t fall victim to scams

COVID-19

No more appointments: State’s vaccine supply fully committed