Graveside services for Victoria Caldwell Thomas will be Saturday Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home with the Rev. Reginald Walker officiating .

Victoria Thomas passed away Monday Jan. 11 at her home following a brief illness. She was 69. She was a retired registered nurse and member of Word of Faith Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jonas and Helen P. Caldwell. Sr.; her son, Wakili Davis; her brother, Clarence Caldwell; and her sisters, Rosie Caldwell Shelby, Rosa Lee Miller, Katie Cooksey, Rebecca Pierce and Janie Dishmon,