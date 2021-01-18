expand
Ad Spot

January 19, 2021

Alcorn State crushes UAPB for second consecutive win

By Staff Reports

Published 8:20 pm Monday, January 18, 2021

LORMAN (AP) — Alcorn State had a difficult time during its start-and-stop schedule at the start of the season. Now that they’re back on a normal routine, however, the Braves are rolling.

Troymain Crosby had 18 points as Alcorn State routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 82-48 for its second consecutive victory on Monday.

Monday’s win followed a 71-59 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday. The Braves will take a two-game road trip to Alabama next weekend, to play Alabama State on Saturday and Alabama A&M next Monday.

Oddyst Walker and David Pierce III added 15 points each, and Kurk Lee had 14 points and eight assists for Alcorn (2-6, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

The Braves dominated almost all of the statisticaly categories including points off turnovers (18-5), second-chance points (17-0), bench points (35-12), points in the paint (24-20) and were even in fastbreak points (7-7). As a team, Alcorn forced 17 turnovers and committed just eight.

The Braves made 11 of 21 shots from 3-point range and shot 47.5 percent from the field overall.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff trimmed a 34-25 halftime deficit to seven early in the second half, but Alcorn responded and put the game out of reach.

Pierce sank back-to-back 3-pointers to quickly move the lead back to 13, and Crosby converted a three-point-play with seven minutes left in the game to move the lead out to 63-43. Crosby’s three points were part of a 13-0 run that left the Braves with a 28-point lead late in the second half.

Shaun Doss Jr. had 10 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Markedric Bell also scored 10 points with eight rebounds and three blocks.

More News

Sarah Thomas

Mississippi native Thomas picked to officiate Super Bowl

Vaccine arrives in Vicksburg, with more on the way

City to cover cost of NRoute to take senior citizens, handicapped for vaccinations

Charles Curtis Trahan

Health

Vaccine arrives in Vicksburg, with more on the way

Local

City to cover cost of NRoute to take senior citizens, handicapped for vaccinations

Downtown Vicksburg

Betty Bullard, lovingly known as ‘The Matriarch of Vicksburg,’ dies at age 93

COVID-19

Despite evidence, doctors concerned public isn’t taking COVID-19 seriously

Local

Yes, yam! Vicksburg residents take advantage of sweet potato giveaway

Business

Kade Oldenburg credits the community for his success in insurance

Local

PCA teacher Williams believes lessons should go well beyond the classroom

Local

Construction of new Academy of Innovation nears completion

Local

Corps publishes Record of Decision on pumps

Downtown Vicksburg

East family runs home for Chill in the Hills

Crime

Crime report: Arrest made after traffic stop

Crime

Armed robbery leaves victim with gunshot wound

Crime

Teen sought in shooting incident

Local

Plans for sales tax referendum put on hold

Crime

Suspect in shooting captured on Facebook Live captured

BREAKING NEWS

Additional vaccine allocated to Mississippi

Downtown Vicksburg

Legislation would allow city to create vacant building guidelines in Vicksburg

COVID-19

City to extend mask mandate, COVID-19 orders

Local

RCEC’s Lawson: I love seeing and being the change our youth need

COVID-19

U.S. surgeon general acknowledges Black skepticism of vaccines

BREAKING NEWS

Suspect robs Vicksburg convenience store at gunpoint

Downtown Vicksburg

Space is limited for the upcoming River Kids Free After-School Art Program

Local

Mayfield and Monsour qualify for re-election; Mayfield’s son to challenge Monsour

Local

Sheriff recommends new county jail be a one-story facility