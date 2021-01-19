expand
January 19, 2021

Dr. Alice Marie Powell

By Staff Reports

Published 12:08 pm Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Dr. Alice Marie Powell passed away of natural causes on Jan. 6, 2021. She was born May 3, 1938 in Drew, Miss., to the late Nathaniel and Carrie Conley. The daughter of sharecroppers, she grew up to be a true trailblazer. After graduating high school as valedictorian, she attended Jackson State University on scholarship. She earned her bachelor’s degree in 1960. She continued on to earn her master’s degree from Michigan State University in 1965 and a Ph.D. in microbiology from Marquette University.

Dr. Powell accepted a position at Alcorn State University where she would go on to become the Chairperson of the Biology Department. She taught both undergraduate and graduate students while performing groundbreaking research bringing in millions in research grants to the university.

Along the way, she married twice and had one child but mentored and inspired many. She is survived by siblings, child, grands, great-grands, nieces, nephews and countless others touched and helped along the way. Her memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 23, 2021, graveside.

Contact Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home for details at 601-629-3500.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Les Soeurs Charmantes Scholarship Fund at P.O. Box 822048, Vicksburg, MS 38182 Attn: Debra Potts.

 

