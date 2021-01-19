expand
January 19, 2021

Elvin Daniel “Danny” Key

By John Surratt

Published 12:19 pm Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Elvin Daniel “Danny”  Key, 84, died on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson.

Graveside services will be Saturday, Jan. 23, at 11 a.m. at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery in Vicksburg under the direction of Fisher-Riles Funeral Home.

Mr. Key was born in Franklin Parish, La., in 1936 and lived in Crowville, La., before moving to Vicksburg in 1956. He worked at R.G. LeTourneau for 34 years prior to his retirement. He traveled extensively with the company and lived in Scotland, Singapore and Hong Kong for six years. He later worked for the city of Vicksburg Water Plant and for 3 1/2 years with the Vicksburg Fire Department.

He was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Clinton.

He was the son of Monroe Key and Luna Smith Key of Crowville, La.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Cora Mae Wallace; brother, J.W. Key.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Freddie McCann Key of Clinton; one daughter, Susan Key Harkins and her husband Gordie of Leesburg, Va.; one granddaughter, Chelsea Harkins Brannon and her husband, Casey Brannon of Madison; and one grandson, Wesley Scott Harkins of Leesburg, Va.; two great-grandchildren, Layne Key Brannon and Sawyer Kate Brannon.

Memorials may be made to Blair Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

