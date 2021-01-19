expand
January 19, 2021

Rev. Father John W. Morris

By John Surratt

Published 12:31 pm Tuesday, January 19, 2021

The Very Rev. Father John W. Morris (Warren B. Morris, Jr. in secular life) passed away suddenly on the evening of Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at his home in Vicksburg.

He is survived by his son, Matthew, his daughter Elizabeth, her husband Brian, and his granddaughter Maria Sophia.

Father John was born in Oklahoma City, Okla., in 1948.

He got his bachelor’s at Oklahoma City University and studied at the University of Frankfurt in Germany as a Fulbright Scholar. He later earned a Ph.D. in history from OSU, where he met his wife-to-be Cheryl. They moved to Austin, Texas, where they worked as professors and converted to the Orthodox Church.

Father John decided to pursue the priesthood and received his Master of Theological Studies. He spent nearly 40 years serving proudly as an Antiochian Orthodox priest, most recently at St. George Church in Vicksburg. Father John traveled the country doing work with the Lutheran-Orthodox dialogue, served as a guest speaker at conventions, and went to the Philippines to train new priests.

In addition to his pastoral duties, he taught history courses at several colleges and universities. He is the author of a number of articles and six books dealing with German and Orthodox history and also provided footnotes and annotations to the Orthodox Study Bible.

His ultimate love in life was being a husband and father and more recently a grandfather. Under the guidance of and with the selfless love shown by Father John and Cheryl, their children learned the value of education, perseverance, and service to those in need. They are who they are today because of their parents and their unending devotion.

Please send flowers or donations to St. George Orthodox Church, 2709 Washington Street, Vicksburg, MS 39180.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author

